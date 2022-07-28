6’6” Ron Harper was PISSED when Cavaliers coach assigned Craig Ehlo to guard Michael Jordan during a 1989 playoffs clash

Ron Harper wanted to be the defender who would prevent Michael Jordan from shooting the game-winner during the Cavs-Bulls 1989 playoffs battle.

Michael Jordan has had numerous iconic plays during his 15-year illustrious career – sinking free throws with his eyes shut, the double clutch switch hand layup, and buzzer beater in Game 6 of the 1998 Finals, among a long list of others.

However, Jordan’s game-winning shot from the 1989 playoffs to clinch the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers has a whole different fan base.

During a do-or-die Game 5 of the clash, MJ put up 44 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal to help the Bulls win the first-round series.

Trailing by 1, during the dying seconds of the game, “His Airness” rose up and knocked down the buzzer-beater that gave Chicago the 101-100 lead.

The defender guarding Mike for that last play was Craig Ehlo, but according to Ron Harper, it shouldn’t have been so.

“Coach, I got Michael Jordan”: Ron Harper

According to Ron Harper, it should’ve been him who was assigned to prevent Air Jordan from scoring the game-winning shot.

Harper, who was more than a capable defender, pleaded then-Cavs head coach Lenny Wilkens to assign him on MJ. This is how Ron narrated the incident in one of the episodes of “The Last Dance”:

“Coach I got MJ. I got MJ. So the coach tells me ‘I am going to put Ehlo on MJ’, and I am like ‘yeah okay, whatever, f**k this bulls**t.”

“F— this bulls—.” 😅 Ron Harper talking about “The Shot” by MJ in The Last Dance. pic.twitter.com/WYyhBoPhMH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 28, 2022

Both Harper and Elho were 6-foot-6 and were pretty decent defensive players. However, several basketball personalities believe that Ron should’ve been guarding the Bulls guard for that last play. In fact, Michael also agreed with Harper and stated it was a “mistake” from Wilkens to not assign Harper to defend him.

Whatever may be the case, Mike would’ve probably knocked down the shot any which ways irrespective of the defender.

