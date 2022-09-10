6’7 Dennis Rodman suffered a broken p*nis after a failed acrobatic move in the bedroom

6’7 Dennis Rodman broke down the events that led to him breaking his p*nis when with the San Antonio Spurs.

Dennis Rodman established himself as one of the league’s most eccentric superstars pretty early on in his career. While his time with the Detroit Pistons started off quite mellow, it slowly delved into ‘The Worm’ carving out a personality for himself that led to some of the wildest headlines North American sports has ever seen.

After Chuck Daly, a man he considered to be one of 4 father figures for him, resigned as head coach of the Pistons, Rodman fully delved into this new persona of his. He was soon traded to the San Antonio Spurs and by this time, he had already gotten into the regular hair dying, tattoos, and piercings side of things.

Along with the constant partying and drinking during the regular season came the slew of women Dennis Rodman would indulge in those activities. And of course, as expected when you’re at these parties while inebriated, one thing leads to another and you’re heading upstairs for a different sort of party.

Unfortunately for Rodman, this particular instance didn’t go close to how he imagined it would.

Dennis Rodman on how he broke his p*nis.

Dennis Rodman has ticked off quite a bit of things off the ‘don’t think these things should be on anyone’s bucket list’ bucket list. One such thing was him breaking his p*nis. However, in classic Dennis fashion, he didn’t just do this once. This happened to him on 3 separate occasions.

In the video below, he describes these 3 instances in quite a bit of detail. The first experience he talks about (not in chronological order) was when he was on a boat while with the Spurs. While getting it on with a particular woman, she would go on to suggest that he run with his p*nis out and land into his v*gina.

In short, Dennis said okay because why not and well, it broke. Blood, everywhere, according to the 5x NBA champion. This sounds like quite the harrowing and excruciating experience and for it to happen 3 times? My goodness.

