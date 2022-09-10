An intoxicated Dennis Rodman was once captured playing accomplice in a $3,000 worth robbery

In 2019 an intoxicated Dennis Rodman was accused of playing accomplice to a theft that took place, causing damages worth $3,000.

Despite it being more than a decade since he retired from playing pro basketball, Dennis Rodman’s tryst with controversies never seizes to end. The Bulls legend was not your quintessential superstar, never intending to play the ideal role model and obliging public perception.

Whether it was his notorious trips to Las Vegas or publicized affair with pop legend Madonna, The Worm was always in the headlines. From not turning up to practices to disappearing before tip-offs, Rodman regularly expressed his dissent against authority.

Hadn’t it been for Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan in his life, Rodman would have failed to live up to his potential. While the Zen Master and His Airness tried protecting the two-time DPOY for as long as they could, it was only time before they moved on to their respective careers.

Also read: Bulls bad boy $500,000 Dennis Rodman took Carmen Electra on a life-threatening first date

Unfortunately, The Worm failed to keep himself out of trouble. In 2019, the five-time champion was part of a daylight robbery caught on camera.

Video: Dennis Rodman aids his alleged companions to rob in a Yoga store.

In 2019, the owners of VIBES Hot Yoga in New Port beach, California, accused Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman of playing accomplice in theft, captured on surveillance. The Bulls veteran entered the store with three other individuals, who robbed/damaged goods worth $3,000.

In the above clip by TMZ Sports, Rodman walks into the store with three other individuals, in which a woman can be seen putting some clothes worth $500 in her purse while a man, who doesn’t look in his complete senses, drops and shatters a crystal worth $2,500.

According to the owners of the Yoga store, Rodman reeked of alcohol, leading to them filing a report against the two-time All-Star. Luckily for the veteran, he would not be persecuted.

In a report by TMZ Sports, A spokesperson from the Orange County DA’s office confirmed, “No case has been submitted on Rodman” and they don’t anticipate receiving one from the Newport Beach PD.

Hopefully, the former Bulls superstar can keep himself out of trouble for the future as he will run out of luck someday.

Also read: Dennis Rodman made an ESPN reporter drive his $150,000 Ferrari while his “Pink Nails” were drying out