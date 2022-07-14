6’7″ LaMelo Ball ruthlessly schools his AAU team, the ‘1 of 1 elite’, during offseason scrimmage

Hornets star LaMelo Ball spends some quality time with his AAU squad during the offseason

Certain Charlotte Hornets players have been a mainstay in the media’s eye during this offseason. However, LaMelo Ball isn’t exactly one of them.

So far, the player has quietly been putting in work in order to work on this game. And frankly, given how quickly he is growing already, this upcoming season might just be one where he takes the superstar leap.

But, it isn’t just his fellow teammates or professionals that the man is working out with. Far from it, actually.

If you may not know it already, Ball has his own AAU team, called ‘1 of 1 elite’, that he personally guides.

But, a lot of times, this guidance is more remote, given that he is usually busy with the season. However, during the offseason though… well let’s just say a clip has shown exactly what he does to them.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball ruthlessly schools his AAU team during scrimmage

LaMelo Ball does not play around when it comes to the sport of basketball.

Given that he was scrimmaging with players that aren’t even close to the NBA right now, you’d expect him to be a lot more merciful… right?

Well then, we have news for you. You’d be dead wrong. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

LaMelo Ball hooping with his AAU team at Carolina Courts pic.twitter.com/h4aMHqT6aJ — israel (@iohandles) July 14, 2022

Yikes.

This is sick. The young man isn’t even taking it seriously, he’s just fooling around with them, and STILL, running rings around them.

Well, let’s just hope it won’t be too long before he is displaying this level of dominance in the NBA as well.

