Basketball

6’9″ Larry Bird was so good, his highest score using just his weaker hand is higher than Kawhi Leonard’s career high

6'9" Larry Bird was so good, his highest score using just his weaker hand is higher than Kawhi Leonard's career high
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
Deshaun Watson keeping his $230 million with a $5 million fine pales compared to Calvin Ridley, Josh Gordon, DeAndre Hopkins
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
6'9" Larry Bird was so good, his highest score using just his weaker hand is higher than Kawhi Leonard's career high
6’9″ Larry Bird was so good, his highest score using just his weaker hand is higher than Kawhi Leonard’s career high

Larry Bird is considered one of the most skilled basketball players of all time. The…