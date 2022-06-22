Basketball

Why didn’t the Indiana Pacers take Larry Bird in the 1978 NBA Draft and went for Mychal Thompson?

Why didn't the Indiana Pacers take Larry Bird in the 1978 NBA Draft and went for Mychal Thompson?
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Zion Williamson is worth $27.3 million but found time to hoop with local kids": Jacked up Pelicans star surprises local kids showing his humble personality amidst NBA offseason
Next Article
"Don't touch me man!" - When Lewis Hamilton had an angry confrontation with Ferrari's Felipe Massa at the Singapore Grand Prix
NBA Latest Post
‘Kyrie Irving has contacted LeBron James for a reunion in LA’: Nets star is ready to forego $30 million, Kevin Durant and Nets for the Lakers
‘Kyrie Irving has contacted LeBron James for a reunion in LA’: Nets star is ready to forego $30 million, Kevin Durant and Nets for the Lakers

Major NBA rumor starring Nets star Kyrie Irving and Lakers star LeBron James that may…