6’9″ LeBron James and 6’2″ Arnold Schwarzenegger talk about a close bond as Ladder co-founders

While working alongside LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger got to know what type of “character of a guy” the Lakers star was.

LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger are two of the biggest icons in the world. While the latter has popularized the art of body-building and inspired millions around the world, the basketball star has revolutionized the game by making it more position-less than ever.

For those who don’t know, both these megastars share quite the bond. The two have invested in Lobos 1707 Tequila. Over the years, Arnold has even been seen, quite often, attending Bron’s games. Whereas, the NBA star started showing up at the fundraiser of Schwarzenegger’s organization – Arnold’s All-Star.

The two legends have even gotten together and co-founded Ladder – a multimillion-dollar sports nutrition company. And in a recent interview, the 7-time Mr. Olympia winner spoke about the bond they created thanks to their joint venture.

“I got to know LeBron James”: Arnold Schwarzenegger

While talking to “People”, Arnold spoke about his relationship with the 4-time NBA MVP. The 5-time Mr. Universe winner stated how he got to know the “character” of Bron:

“I got to know LeBron…not only the one that you see on television when he plays the game…but the character of the guy.”

The 75-year-old icon then mentioned how The King’s commitment to transparency was a motivating factor behind Ladder:

“Why I got attracted to it was because LeBron cannot afford to have anything in a protein or in a food supplement that he takes that may have something that is enhancing, some drug of some sort,” a discrepancy that Schwarzenegger says “a lot of companies” are opaque about.

Lastly, Arnold said how he and James closely worked alongside experts during the entire process:

“We (LeBron and Arnold) are not the smartest guys in town when it comes to this kind of science. We know what we want, but the people that are really the experts, they put this formulas together, and so we worked with them very closely. I think that separates the whole thing.”

Later in 2021, they sold the company to the digital fitness platform Openfit. However, the duo are actively involved in the running of the company and do its campaign on social media.

