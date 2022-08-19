6’9 LeBron James and Magic Johnson nearly ‘squared up’ with Chris Rock at church

Chris Tucker is one of the funniest people in the world. However, he wasn’t laughing when he sat next to LeBron James in church!

In 2003, the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted perhaps the greatest physical specimen and player in NBA history. The franchise selected hometown hero LeBron James with the first overall pick.

Standing at 6’9″ and weighing close to 250 pounds, King James has been in peak condition from the moment he laced up his sneakers.

Now entering his 20th season in the NBA at the age of 37, LeBron seems to be aging like fine wine. He has no intention of retiring anytime soon, and given his fitness levels, why should he?

Lebron James back in the gym with all due respect 🐐 👑 pic.twitter.com/vRa6Jit5tn — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) May 6, 2022

Also Read: Skip Bayless highlights billionaire LeBron James’ Hollywood endeavors post extension with Lakers

Safe to say, James’ work ethic and his dedication to being in top form have won him many fans. However, not everyone is a fan of his physical gifts. In fact, comedian Chris Tucker got into a fight with him over his towering figure.

Chris Tucker got angry with LeBron James because of his height and almost started a fight with him in church

In 2019, LeBron James made the decision to take his talents to the Western Conference, joining the LA Lakers in free agency. A blockbuster move for the Lakers, who hadn’t had a real star since Kobe Bryant.

As a show of good faith, then GM, Magic Johnson decided to show the King around his new kingdom. They even stopped by a church and attended the service.

Among the congregation was comedian Chris Tucker, and he wasn’t happy to see LeBron or Magic. The two giants decided to sit in the front row, blocking Chris’ view. In fact, it nearly led to a fight between Tucker and James, as the former recalled!

Luckily for the Rush Hour star, Magic Johnson was there to mediate the situation. Otherwise, there is no telling what would have happened to LeBron!

Also Read: LeBron James’ ‘guts’ were publicly questioned by $90M Heat GM in a press conference