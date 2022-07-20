6’9″ LeBron James disrespectfully leaves fan hanging after being told Kawhi Leonard and crew are taking over LA

Lakers star LeBron James can’t help but leave a Clippers star hanging as he dishes out scathing blow to his franchise

So… LeBron James is staying on with the Lakers. Anthony Davis is doing the same. And more importantly, Russell Westbrook is doing the same as well. So what’s changed?

Apart from some new role players the team is going to employ during this upcoming season, not much, really.

On the other side of town though, the Clippers are looking dangerous.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George looking healthy to start the season, being added onto a supporting cast that made the play-in tournament all on their own? Yeah, that’s a contender, right there.

This is a thought that most rational NBA fans have in their heads going into this season. But it appears that the King just can’t get himself to agree with. And he can’t help but break a few hearts in the process of proving his point.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

LeBron James ruthlessly leaves fan hanging at Drew League game after his comments on LA rivalry

LeBron James may not be too happy with his situation with the Purple and Gold. But, the man won’t let it show in the public eye.

Why do we know this? Well, the man was given a chance to come clean during an interaction with a fan during his famous appearance in the Drew League. And well, let’s just say, his action spoke volumes.

Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

“Clippers takin over LA Bron…” -Fan to LeBron King James gets back at the fan with the fake fist bump 🤣 (via playmaker/IG) pic.twitter.com/A7x2kPMtwv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 20, 2022

Of course, Bron was never going to admit this while all the cameras were on, and the world was watching.

But, do the fan’s words have an element of truth to them?

Well, let’s just say you’d have to be clinically blind and deaf, if your answer was anything less than ‘absolutely’.

