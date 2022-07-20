“Give me bleepin’ Aaron Rodgers over LeBron James”: Skip Bayless ranks Packer quarterback ahead of billionaire Lakers star to start his franchise

Famous media personality and sports analyst Skip Bayless chose Aaron Rodgers over LeBron James to start a team.

Aaron Rodgers and LeBron James are two highly accomplished players in their respective sport. They have won MVP awards, titles, and numerous other accolades.

Aaron Rodgers has 4 regular season MVP awards, 10 Pro Bowl selections, and a Super Bowl win and MVP to his name. Although he has not found playoff success in recent times, he is coming off of two consecutive seasons where he has won the regular season MVP award in addition to landing the Green Bay Packers the #1 seed in the NFC Conference.

LeBron James has 4 regular season MVP awards, 18 consecutive All Star selections, and 4 Finals wins, and 4 Finals MVP awards in addition to many more. He is considered to be the second greatest basketball player ever by many, with a lot of fans having him over Michael Jordan. James won a championship just recently in 2020.

Skip Bayless is a media personality turned sports analyst who is known for not liking certain players despite their greatness, resulting in often despicable takes. Like such, Aaron Rodgers and LeBron James are two players Skip Bayless never misses a chance to bash.

Skip claims Aaron Rodgers will at least get his team to the playoffs while the same can’t be said for LeBron James

The question of whether Skip Bayless will take Aaron Rodgers or LeBron James if he were to start a team was posed to him by a viewer on his podcast. Skip, not being a fan of either of the two, gave a well thought out reply.

Skip mentioned that Aaron Rodgers, despite his post season struggles, has promised and delivered the #1 seed in the NFC along with a bye for the last two seasons. For this, he was also rewarded the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award consecutively.

In contrast, LeBron James’ last two seasons have ended with a first round loss to the Phoenix Suns and disappointingly missing the playoffs this June. Skip chose to point out this stark difference and proceeded to choose Aaron Rodgers.

However strong Skip’s reasoning may seem, it could be flawed. Aaron Rodgers is 7-9 in the postseason since his Super Bowl 45 win, which averages closer to a first game exit than a win. LeBron James has went to 8 straight NBA finals on 2 different teams through 2011 through 2018 and has won his most recent championship in 2020 with no signs of slowing down.

