6’9″ Magic Johnson calls Russell Westbrook ‘Westbrick’ 2 times in a row on National TV

When Magic Johnson insulted Russell Westbrook live on air while reflecting on Lakers vs Warriors

So… Russell Westbrook is staying on with the Lakers then?

Last season was an utter calamity for the Brodie. After all, despite being given all the chances in the world for most of the season, the man was not even good enough as some of the other role players on the roster. Frankly, the only time he was a positive to this team, was when he shot over 37% from three overall for a month.

After the season ended, Insiders made it pretty darn clear that Russ intended to leave. But soon after, the player signed up to stay with the Purple and Gold for one more season.

With all this in mind, we decided to go through some of Westbrook’s… moments from last season. And well, we found a certain one with Magic Johnson that will have fans laughing, but will undoubtedly also have Russell Westbrook absolutely fuming.

And so, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Magic Johnson calls Russell Westbrook ‘Westbrick’ on live, national television… TWICE!

Yep, you read that right.

Not only did Magic call Russell Westbrook by his famous nickname on national television, but he also did it twice on the same broadcast.

Now, you may not believe us on this. And frankly, we can definitely understand the sentiment. However, we’d like you to take a look at all the proof you’ll ever need below.

To be fair to Magic, it could just be his pronunciation of Russell Westbrook’s name. Though… what if it isn’t?

Also, the way Stephen A Smith slowly rolls his eyes to look at the Lakers legend once he hears it is nothing less than fabulous.

All in all, this clip needs to be appreciated as one of the most legendary ones in NBA history. And frankly, we couldn’t be more upset that it isn’t, already.

