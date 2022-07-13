185 lbs Stephen Curry’s pregame meal is wife Ayesha Curry’s specially cooked Spaghetti!

Stephen Curry’s elite fitness is unrivaled, but his diet is not extraordinary, and most people are unable to follow such a routine.

Curry, the NBA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter, is one of the best players of all time. Despite his increasing age, his performance has only improved since being selected by Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors guard officially became the NBA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter this season, after revolutionizing the game with his deft stroke and long-range for the majority of his 13-year NBA career.

Some consider Stephen Curry to be the best-conditioned player in the NBA. Curry’s trainer, Brandon Payne, told Insider about Curry’s timed sprint-and-shoot drills. Other players are impressed by the Warriors guard’s fitness, which Payne attributes to Curry’s work ethic.

Fitness plays a huge role to my on-court success. I’ll be giving tips on health tomorrow at Southland Mall (5-7pm PST) come out and #OwnNow. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 21, 2014

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has frequently praised Curry for his ability to not only run relentlessly on offense but also withstand defenses attempting to wear him down.

All of this comes down to Curry’s extreme workout routines, as well as his diet and mental wellbeing.

For Us ‘Regular People,’ Stephen Curry’s Diet would be difficult to follow and a mistake

Food is something the Curry family is known for outside of basketball. After all, Stephen’s wife, Ayesha, has established herself as a successful food blogger and cook.

This enables Steph to leave the house with a portable, easy meal that provides him with all of the energy he requires for practices and games. Curry has a strict routine on game days. Curry eats a bowl of pasta before a game instead of a light salad or steak.

Ayesha prepares 10 containers of vegetables, proteins, and starch for her husband to have a balanced lunch as soon as he gets home, which will keep him going until around 7:30 p.m. Ayesha can do everything at once and avoid becoming overwhelmed by daily meal prep.

Since he and Ayesha got married, it’s been his pregame ritual, and it frequently includes the aforementioned spaghetti. However, the pasta isn’t entirely to blame.

Steve Kerr: “I think Steph is in as good shape, or better, than anyone in the league.” — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 24, 2022

A sedentary worker cannot burn off carbs like a professional athlete. Steph is getting an overload from Ayesha’s carb-heavy pasta. Carbohydrates act as fuel for Curry and provide energy as he runs up and down the court during a 48-minute basketball game.

Steph’s diet may not be typical of an athlete. LeBron James follows a strict diet prepared by a professional chef. Curry on the other hand prefers to eat at home with his family. Curry just finished his sixth Finals appearance, so it must be working.

