6ft 10″ Kevin Garnett Once Called Kobe Bryant ‘Grizzly Bear’ Revealing Intriguing Reason Behind It

The tragic passing away of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has left a void that can never be filled. However, the former Lakers guard’s legacy shall live till eternity, with fans and his loved ones continuing to celebrate his two-decade-long decorated career along with peers and teammates sharing their individual stories.

One of the most fierce competitors, Kobe had an unmatched work ethic, making him an all-time great. Stories of him making 100,000 shots one summer or hitting the gym at 4 am never get old. The Black Mamba instilled fear in his opponents, having them beat mentally first, then on the hardwood.

Always on the hunt to expose his opponent’s weaknesses, one couldn’t afford to lose focus while playing against Lakers MVP, something Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett would dwell more into detail in the following clip. The Big Ticket would reveal why he respected Kobe more than anyone else.

It’s no secret how similar KG was to Kobe, exhibiting a similar competitive drive and hunger to win.

Kevin Garnett reveals why he addressed Kobe Bryant as a ‘Grizzly Bear.’

Then Big Ticket and the Mamba had their share of battles on the court, with the Celtics-Lakers Finals meetings being a highlight. The two Hall of Famers met each other twice, at the grandest stage of them all, splitting the record 1-1. Ironically, Garnett was drafted a year before Kobe made his debut.

Addressing his battles with Kobe, KG said the following.

“Playing against Kobe is like playing against a Grizzly Bear. If anything, any fear in you that shows, he’s gonna expose it. I’ve actually enjoyed the encounters in the competition against Kobe, man, Kobe’s gonna bring the best out of you, and when you play the best, you better know you be on your best. Anytime I’m pushed like that, I have nothing but great respect for that.”

The two superstars played each other a record 51-times, with Kobe emerging victorious 31-20. Nonetheless, KG averaged a decent 19.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field during those meetings.

Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant were almost teammates.

KG suiting up in purple and gold would be a sight to behold, not to forget the dominance his pairing with Kobe could have potentially asserted. Almost in the making, the Timberwolves veteran was left with no choice but to choose arch-rivals Boston Celtics.

Garnett revealed how he wasn’t able to connect with Kobe, who was in China for a Nike tour at the time. Thus with it being a time-sensitive situation, the Big Ticket had no option but to roll with the Cs.

