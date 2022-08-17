LeBron James shares video comparing Bronny James’ dunking style to his $170 million worth best friend

Bronny James’s recent highlight play has the NBA community talking, hyped about what they saw

Did you think the Bronny James hype was starting to cool off? We have to be honest, we most certainly did.

That isn’t any kind of shot at the NBA prospect. More like scouts and fans were starting to pay more attention to his younger brother for a period of time, Bryce James, who many believe to be the better prospect.

Now, with that being the case, and the two brothers playing for the same High-School, in Sierra Canyon, you’d expect the older son to be outshone, right? But, it appears that the man decided to stomp his feet, and heroically yell out ‘not today’, as he created this incredible highlight recently.

BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikJ8ksPVSx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 15, 2022

Now many would say that had some deep shades of his father LeBron James. And while they aren’t wrong per se, a certain someone has come out with a very different opinion on the matter. And it appears that it is one that even James agrees with.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

LeBron James agrees that Bronny James appears to look more like Dwyane Wade than himself

Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest players of all time.

At 6’3”, the $170 million man was dominating the NBA with his elite game sense, and indomitable athleticism.

Given these facts, being compared to this man in any way is a massive compliment, no matter who it is that’s being compared. And as Overtime claims, Bronny James is one of the lucky few to receive that honor.

Take a look at the clip in the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Overtime (@overtime)

And as we said earlier, LeBron James seems to agree completely, as he reposted it on his Instagram story.

Guess Bron agrees Bronny got a dunk motion like D Wade pic.twitter.com/gmnKDc5dJX — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) August 17, 2022

Both Bronny James and Dwyane Wade are of comparable height and athleticism, so at least this part of his game certainly makes sense. Now, can he evolve and adapt more parts of D Wade’s game as he matures?

Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

