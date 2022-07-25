6ft 6’ Warriors forward, Draymond Green’s “2017 Warriors would beat Michael Jordan’s Bulls easily” tweet draws flak from fans

Add Draymond Green to the list of people who thinks the 2017 Warriors would beat a Michael Jordan led 90s Chicago Bulls team.

NBA fans and experts like comparisons. Usually, they are involved in comparing players of different eras and speculate how they would be against each other if they played in the same era.

Since the Golden State Warriors have become one the best teams of the current era, there has been a lot of comparison of them as a team against the Bulls of the 90s.

It is all fun until it’s the fans who are involved in these debates, as soon as the players involved get into it, that’s where it becomes a national debate.

It sure did when Stephen Curry in his GQ interview in January said that they will defeat the 1996’s Michael Jordan team in 6-games with Kevin Durant by their side. “Obviously, we will never know, but you put us on paper with them, I like our chances. I’d say Dubs in 6, too.” Curry said.

Draymond Green believes the Warriors are defeating 1998’s Michael Jordan and Co. by a dub and Finalists Jazz by 40-point games

Green has come up with a similar take to his teammates’ as he was watching the 1998 clash between the Utah Jazz and the Chicago Bulls.

I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 25, 2022

Going with the pattern, Thompson will come and say they would beat the 1997 Bulls, KD will say they would have beaten the ’91 Bulls, and Iggy might say they would beat the Bulls of ’92 and 93. Easier said than done, indeed.

NBA Twitter was all mad about the Warriors’ forward’s take. Even Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright who has a very public agenda against MJ trolled the 4x Champ.

— nick wright (@getnickwright) July 25, 2022

Nigga u was getting cooked by a one man kawhi in 2017. Jordan and pippin would annihilate yall — Wawhi Weonard (@goatklaw2) July 25, 2022

Who’s stopping you from dropping 40 a night? pic.twitter.com/vI8iuwzF8T — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) July 25, 2022

The point to be noticed is that Green did not dare to say the 2022 Warriors team would beat the 1998 Bulls. It is because he knows they can’t or is he indirectly praising KD by reminiscing the 2017 Warriors all of a sudden while the Slim Reaper and his Nets team are looking for a suitable destination?

