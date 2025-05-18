Draymond Green Reveals Why He Left His Mother’s Text On Read For 3 Days After She Destroyed Him For Being Eliminated

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) holds onto the ball during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Warriors and Draymond Green’s magical second-half run came to an end when they ducked out to the Timberwolves in 5 games recently. Now, it’s time for Dray and the gang to relax, reflect, and enjoy life. But he recently shared that his mother had a savage text for him to welcome him to the offseason.

After the Warriors lost a fourth straight game to lose the series on Wednesday, it became clear that Draymond was missing his partner in crime, Stephen Curry. The three-point king missed most of the series due to injury, and it cost the Dubs big time. Draymond couldn’t get anything going alone out there and underperformed for much of the series.

To make matters worse, when he got home from Game 5, he received a text from his mother. Naturally, most of us would’ve expected a heartwarming message with consoling words. But Draymond revealed on his podcast that his mother had jokes for her son despite the state of things.

“I hope you went to get your fishing stuff out of storage, it’s time for you to go fishing. And then she sent me this,” Draymond then held up a funny fishing gif.

Green said he ignored his mother for 3 days after receiving the message. He must’ve been pretty salty! However, he shared that he didn’t mean anything by it and that he’s now trying to make her think that he’s actually mad, when he isn’t. Draymond said he thought it was quite funny.

Green’s mom has always kept her son humble about his performances. In 2022, she went viral for tweeting about her son possibly being a clone because he wasn’t playing like his normal self in the NBA Finals.

“Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either!” she wrote.

At the time, Draymond faced criticism that his postgame podcasting was becoming too much of a distraction. They were criticisms that he vehemently denied. But regardless, it wasn’t a good look to continually underperform while doing a podcast after every game.

Draymond Green was dominated in his matchup with Julius Randle

One of the more surprising stories of this postseason has been Julius Randle’s resurgence. The former Knicks forward had a reputation as a playoff dropper, but in the first two rounds this year, he’s dominated both LeBron James and Draymond on the floor.

Later on in the pod, Draymond addressed his underperformance not just on offense, but on defense as well. Randle torched him, never scoring less than 18 points and topping out at 31 in Game 4. He even had a triple-double in Game 3 with 24-12-10.

Draymond put his inadequacies bluntly.

“I lost my matchup. Julius was incredible, and he played great basketball. Honestly, some of the shots he was taking were shots that you want him to take. And he made them. You know what I’m saying? He made the shots. At the end of the day, the game oftentimes comes down to shot-making, and he made the shots.”

Draymond didn’t stop there. He commended Randle for his stellar series and his progress he’s made in his career. Draymond recalled that back in his rookie year, Randle had a move that he couldn’t guard. After watching the film and practicing, Green came back the next season and shut it down. But now, it seems as though Julius has a new bag of tricks.

What Draymond was trying to relay, though, is that he and Randle have been going at it for years. They both now have over 10 years of NBA experience. And while Green has gotten the better of his counterpart mostly, Randle finally punched back recently.