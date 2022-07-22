Basketball

Billionaire Michael Jordan’s 2K23 face hilariously compared to ‘Michael Cooper’s’ as 2K developers mocked

Billionaire Michael Jordan’s 2K23 face hilariously compared to ‘Michael Cooper’s’ as 2K developers mocked
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Charles Barkley’s self-destructive behavior led to a $700,000 payday
Next Article
"There’s an awful lot of lobbying"– Christian Horner accuses $1 Billion Mercedes for lobbying too much to change rules
NBA Latest Post
Billionaire Michael Jordan’s 2K23 face hilariously compared to ‘Michael Cooper’s’ as 2K developers mocked
Billionaire Michael Jordan’s 2K23 face hilariously compared to ‘Michael Cooper’s’ as 2K developers mocked

NBA Twitter reacts as NBA 2K23 messes up quite the detail about Bulls legend Michael…