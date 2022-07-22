Billionaire Michael Jordan’s 2K23 face hilariously compared to ‘Michael Cooper’s’ as 2K developers mocked

NBA Twitter reacts as NBA 2K23 messes up quite the detail about Bulls legend Michael Jordan

So, as you may or may not be aware, NBA 2K23 will be out very, very soon. And frankly, it has a lot to live up to.

NBA 2K22 may not have been the best game ever, but it was most definitely far better than just a solid entry. And we must say, the promotions team for the game really knocked it out of the park, as well. Just take a look at the game’s trailer.

But, it isn’t just the game’s trailer that matters. Other things such as hints towards certain gameplay features, as well as, of course, the reveal of players’ ratings and how they look, prove tantamount to generating hype for a game. And while we’d like to say this upcoming game is off to a good start, let’s just say Michael Jordan wouldn’t quite agree with that line of thinking.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

NBA Twitter takes one look at how Michael Jordan looks in NBA 2K23, and just can’t stop laughing

When it comes to players’ in-game faces, technology has clearly come a long, long way. Heck, sometimes it takes a moment to really be able to tell if a still of the game is indeed just that or an actual photo from a real match.

However, even with how far technology has come, there are going to be some quirks. And when it comes to Michael Jordan… well, just take a look at the image in the tweet below.

WOW. 2K really nailed Young Michael Jordan in NBA 2K23 🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/HIGm3Nupvn — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 21, 2022

As we mentioned earlier, the fans were strikingly calm about the whole situation, as they always are.

Jokes aside though, we haven’t seen a worse job of a person’s face since Sonic The Hedgehog’s, in the movie about the character, starring Jim Carrey. We mean before the studio had it changed, of course.

If Air Jordan’s face isn’t fixed soon, 2K could just face a boycott by all stans of the Bulls legend across the world. And if we had to guess, that number is in the millions.

You know what to do, Ronnie.

