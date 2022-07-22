Basketball

Billionaire LeBron James’ hairline in NBA 2K23 sparks controversy, has NBA Twitter up in arms

Billionaire LeBron James’ hairline in NBA 2K23 sparks controversy, has NBA Twitter up in arms
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
West Indies time to India time difference: DD Sports live streaming cricket match how to watch
Next Article
"A dream come true"– 6'1 Esteban Ocon is excited for special career first at his home race
NBA Latest Post
Billionaire LeBron James’ hairline in NBA 2K23 sparks controversy, has NBA Twitter up in arms
Billionaire LeBron James’ hairline in NBA 2K23 sparks controversy, has NBA Twitter up in arms

NBA Twitter goes wild as first images appear of LeBron James in NBA 2K23, claiming…