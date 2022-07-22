Billionaire LeBron James’ hairline in NBA 2K23 sparks controversy, has NBA Twitter up in arms

NBA Twitter goes wild as first images appear of LeBron James in NBA 2K23, claiming Ronnie and the gang did the King dirty

This is one of the most exciting times of the year for an NBA 2K fan. After almost 10 months of the previous 2K version being released, the brand is out and slowly releasing hints from their upcoming, newer edition.

NBA 2K23 is scheduled to go up in stores on 9th September 2022. With less than a month and a half remaining, we’ve been getting teasers in the form of clips and images from the upcoming game.

The cover athlete for this year’s edition is Suns star Devin Booker.

As expected, to honor Michael Jordan in 2K23, there is a Michael Jordan edition.

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition pre-order on Amazon PS5 -> https://t.co/vnhrsxVFsw Xbox -> https://t.co/MHiS8K5y3n pic.twitter.com/Xnxx39L8jj — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) July 21, 2022

Recently, an image was leaked showing the model for LeBron James in the upcoming game. That image has stirred up quite some reactions.

“LeBron James needs to sue 2K for that hairline!”: NBA Twitter

Every year, 2K decides to give the gamer the best experience by creating player models as precisely as possible. The team tries to get every last detail down to perfection. However, sometimes, what is perfect for them, ends up being a joke for others.

The same happened with LeBron James’ player model for 2K23.

LeBron’s hairline in 2K23 is crazy 😭 pic.twitter.com/uNfpGiEr3z — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 21, 2022

NBA Twitter had one look at this and went up in splits.

Bugs Bunny dropped one of these on bruh https://t.co/GDxFyC6YhC pic.twitter.com/X8StwBWWkX — ⚡️⚡️.com (@StaticSpaZ) July 22, 2022

Got my man lookin like a Spiderman Villian HAMMERHEAD! pic.twitter.com/f3dvpiRFSj — TongueTied25 – GS Warriors-CHAMPIONS! (@TongueTied25) July 22, 2022

2K doing mfs dirty this year 🤣 https://t.co/WYv0pFzw2x — EB (@978EB) July 22, 2022

In case you wondering who did that hairline pic.twitter.com/Mzu7ZwZxVT — MD. (@YESITSMD_) July 22, 2022

Details crazy cause they even got stretch marks on his arms https://t.co/uHmLOvv4Wb — Unemployed Mfana.eth (@yourgarcon) July 22, 2022

Well, let’s hope they kept his in-game characteristics on court better than they did his appearance.