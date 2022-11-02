“I Can’t Just Jump Over Everybody!”: Anthony Edwards Can’t Hide His Frustration Over His Shocking 0 Dunks This Season

Oct 26, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) reacts to a call by referee Cheryl Flores in the first quarter of the game with the San Antonio Spurs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

After impressing last year, Anthony Edwards has started this season pretty explosively too, averaging a mean 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 45% from the field, and 37% from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately however, the Wolves as a whole aren’t quite at the same level, having lost both of their last 2 games, and now holding a record of 4-4.

Still, during this stretch, the team has managed to keep the highlights coming, like this insane Rudy Gobert floater.

But one thing that has been quite significantly missing, are Anthony Edwards’s usual contributions of the nastiest poster dunks during matches. In fact, through 8 games played, the Ant-Man shockingly has 0 dunks this season.

Recently, he was questioned by a reporter on the matter. And well, it’s fair to say that the man is exasperated on the matter, judging by his answer.

Anthony Edwards logically explains why he just hasn’t been the same human highlight as in previous seasons

Anthony Edwards has been blessed with generational athleticism, allowing him to do things like this on a daily basis.

Except, as we mentioned, it hasn’t quite been on a daily basis anymore. But why?

Well, here is the Wolves star’s take on the matter.

Anthony Edwards has ZERO dunks this season “Everybody is in the paint…I’m only 6-4, 6-5, I can’t just jump over everybody, man. I ain’t as tall as Giannis. Everybody be asking me to dunk the ball like it’s all peaches and cream. I’ve got to get a good lane to dunk the ball.” pic.twitter.com/b3hrAxqW5Y — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 2, 2022

Frankly, that only makes sense, given how famous his hops have gotten within the NBA community. After a point, it’s rather obvious other teams in the league have to come up with measures to stop it. And now that those measures are working, it will take some time for Minnesota to figure out a way to get Ant to the rim for better opportunities.

The only thing fans can really do until that process reaches its completion is hope it all happens sooner, rather than later.

Was Anthony Edwards robbed of his nastiest highlight?

Anthony Edwards has a lot, and we mean a lot of back-breaking dunks. At times last season, it even felt like him and Ja Morant were in some sort of a secret contest, competing against each other for the best body caught of the year.

And if that was indeed the case, then we must say, a certain NBA official out there may have thrown a serious roadblock for his chances to win, by ruling this an offensive foul.

While Gabe Vincent deserves some serious respect for his defensive anticipation, this call was clearly way off.

The defender is only setting his feet by the time Anthony Edwards is about 1 foot into the air. This means that the call should’ve been a blocking foul, making this perhaps the nastiest body caught, to be ruled out.

A serious shame.

