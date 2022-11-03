“I’ve Never Played With Dynamic Bigs Before!”: Donovan Mitchell Sends Silent Shot at Rudy Gobert While Complimenting Cavs Teammates

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) celebrate after the game against the Dallas Mavericksin game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 100-00. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell has been everything the Cavaliers could’ve possibly hoped for, so far this season. After 7 games played, the man is averaging a stellar 31.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Not bad at all.

But, while DON himself has been the one to watch this season, it would be a crime to miss mentioning his teammates.

You see, a large part of the reason Michell has been able to handle his business is because of the brilliance of his teammates. The likes of Evan Mobley, Caris LeVert, and even Kevin Love when called upon, have been playing admirably. And Jarrett Allen has been showing greatness in flashes.

More than anything though, it is Donovan Mitchell’s play with the bigs of this team that has surprised many. And recently he spoke on just this, while perhaps also sending a little shot Rudy Gobert’s way.

Also Read: Zaya Wade Birth Name: Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Comes To The Fore As Intentions to Legally Change Name Cause Massive Controversy

Donovan Mitchell hails the ‘dynamic’ nature of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ big men

During his time with the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell was paired with a pretty good center. More specifically, he was paired with three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, Rudy Gobert.

Still, when it came down to commenting on his play with his current teammates, here is what he had to say on the matter.

#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell shares he spends his free time breaking down film of how Darius Garland passes to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, to help him improve their on-court relationship. “I’ve never played with bigs as dynamic as them on offense.” — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) November 3, 2022

Yikes!

However, while Mitchell’s words sound like a diss at first, they aren’t exactly false.

Gobert has obviously been more than just a little plus on the defensive side for most of his career. However, it is no secret that his offense was limited at best.

Oftentimes, it would be up to players like Donovan Mitchell who would have to do all the creating, just for him to get a simple dunk. And while that system can be feasible in the regular season, there is clearly a ceiling to it in the playoffs.

Simply put, while Rudy Gobert won’t like DON’s statement, it’s just the harsh reality of his game.

Charles Barkley had something a bit harsher to say about Rudy Gobert

Donovan Mitchell is one of those NBA stars whose interviews are fun to watch because he’s honest. While he is media trained, he steers away from cliché answers, instead choosing to eloquently put out his true thoughts instead. Something that’s easily more than what most NBA superstars do.

Still, Donovan Mitchell has to restrain himself a little bit at least. Charles Barkley on the other hand… well, let’s just say he never bites his tongue.

For example, here is what he had to say on the Wolves’ Rudy Gobert trade just a few games into the season.

“I hated that trade. It would have been fine in [my day]… They can’t guard today’s game. They’re not dominating on either end.” Charles Barkley on the Timberwolves trading for Rudy Gobert#NBATwitter #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/PQyuq7emro — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) November 2, 2022

Frankly, we must consult the very famous and divisive Stephen A Smith on this one.

But can Gobert and the Wolves prove the Chuckster wrong as the season goes on?

Frankly, while it is unlikely, it’d be unfair to count the team out so early into the season.

Also Read: Is Adam Silver Jewish? NBA Commissioner’s Religious Background in Question Following Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Controversy