"The King of the NBA... And Handshakes": LeBron James Daps Up Everyone After 39 Point Explosion, Including Entire Lakers Camera Crew

Nov 25, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James could be a bit more hot and cold than most people would like to admit. When the Lakers are losing, it’s like the man doesn’t want to be seen by or talk to absolutely anyone. But when he wins? Hoo boy!

The Lakers recently got on a winning streak, winning both of their last 2 games, and 5 of their last 10. And to make their most recent win happen, the King had to go absolutely ballistic against the Spurs.

LEBRON JAMES TONIGHT: 39 Points

11 Rebounds

3 Assists

52% FG

7/12 3PM

10/10 FTM 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/DUFlkWyYPi — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 27, 2022

Fans of James couldn’t have been more pleased with his performance. And evidently, neither could he.

After giving his upbeat post-game interview, it appears that the man was approached by someone from the camera crew. And from there, the crew member proceeded to make every fan of the Purple and Gold insanely jealous.

LeBron James performs his secret handshake with a camera crew member while being live on camera

LeBron James has always had some sort of a special handshake with most players he has been teammates with. After all, it is one of the most common things in the NBA. There is a sense of camaraderie between players, and they are best personified by these little routines.

However, for a player to have a secret dap-up routine with a camera crew member is more than a little rare. But not impossible, as James demonstrated.

It’s hard to not feel your heart warming up after this clip. And many will be hoping this isn’t the last time they get to see this again.

But, that only comes with wins. And to be able to tell how many more they can grab, a look at their schedule is of tantamount importance.

How many of their next 5 games can the Lakers win?

The Lakers’ upcoming 5 games could hardly be any rougher.

Their very next game is against the Pacers, who have won 7 of their last 10 games. And given that they are 4th in a tough East, this is likely going to be a blowout loss for the Lakers.

Up next are the Blazers, who are a weird case here. You see, if Anthony Davis returns against this franchise, LA can not only win, but even dominate.

However, without AD, they seem far likelier to lose than anything else. And so, with the Big man day-to-day right now, Lakers fans will be praying for the best.

Up next, they have a game against the Wizards, who aren’t looking so hot anymore. So frankly, this game can be penned down as LeBron James and the Lakers’ victory without much thought.

And finally, James will be playing against the Cavaliers, where they will lose yet again.

So, in the next 5 games, the franchise’s record will likely win just 2 contests.

Fans may have to wait for another intricate dap-up session.

