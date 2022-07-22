7-footer Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t remember All-Star Pascal Siakam’s name on live, national television

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most popular NBA pundits and has made himself a name with his post-retirement occupation.

Shaq is part of the Inside the NBA team, who in all fairness, provide more entertainment than punditry or analysis. Big Shaq and Charles Barkley are renowned for their on-air bloopers and rarely offer nuggets of basketball wisdom.

The Hall of Fame crew has gained in popularity by the day. Inside the NBA has developed into an inevitable part of the modern game and boasts legendary popularity within the NBA community.

Certain acts of ignorance however have irked many a fanbase in the NBA. Shaquille O’Neal managed to trigger the entire fanbase north of the United States of America with a single statement.

How did Shaq trigger the Toronto Raptors franchise?

Toronto Raptors were playing the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2021-22 NBA season. Raptors’ all-star wing Pascal Siakam had quite the first half against Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s Bucks.

During the half-time show, Ernie Johnson mentioned “Pascal” as someone who caught his eye. Shaq retorted with how “Siakam” had caught his eye, not realizing that Ernie was also referring to the Cameroonian star.

EJ: “You got your eyes on Pascal?” Shaq: “Nah, I got my eyes on Siakam.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1ZXTSGPWMg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2021

Shaq has often been labeled a “casual” by NBA fans. Not knowing the full name of an All-NBA talent skyrocketed this tag especially north of the border.

Pascal Siakam is as far away from being a nobody as one can be in the NBA. The Cameroonian has won the Most Improved Player award and has multiple all-star honors to his name. Pascal Siakam was also a key piece in the Raptors’ 2019 Championship along with Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry.

Shaquille O’Neal once again proved how he was there for the lolz and not for actual punditry. Everyone loves Shaq, but sometimes, we wish he did his homework too.

