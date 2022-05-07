“DOWN GOES SHAQ!”: When Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew were in splits post the Lakers legend’s infamous fall

Shaquille O’Neal might have had some iconic moments on the court. His off the court antics, though, have been all the rage in the NBA for years now.

After winning 4 championships and dominating the game in his prime, Shaq Diesel solidified his status as a perennial superstar in the game. But while his on the court dominance continued, Shaq was a comedian off of it.

Often making appearances in TV shows and adverts, O’Neal was already a household name. The former Lakers’ even had a film release in ‘Kazaam’ and had some features in rap songs as well.

Even in his post game pressers, Shaq was hilarious and quirky with his responses. Given how great of an entertainer he was, NBA on TNT unsurprisingly roped in the 3-time Finals MVP, giving us the iconic trio of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaq.

Also Read- “I am playing today, my name is Greek Freak”: Shaquille O’Neal shuts down perceptions of not succeeding in today’s NBA

When Shaquille O’Neal tripped on a wire in NBA on TNT’s Studio J

Ever since his appearance in the NBA on TNT, O’Neal was an instant hit. Given his incredible chemistry with the crew and especially his friendly banter with Charles Barkley, Shaq fit in like a glove.

One of his most iconic moments in the show, though, came in seven years ago. A race among the trio of Barkley, Smith, and O’Neal to the backboard is synonymous with the fans of the pre-game show.

DOWN GOES SHAQ 🤣 Seven years ago today, @Shaq had his infamous tumble in Studio J 😂 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/t45ZVFgxHB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2022

In one such occasion seven years ago, Shaq got up from his chair to have a leg up against Kenny. But hilariously enough, the 3-time Finals MVP tripped on a wire and tumbled down on the studio.

Kenny and the rest of the crew were hysterical upon the event. The former Rockets’ guard even mocked Shaq saying, ‘I am waiting for you big guy’. Ever since this moment, NBA on TNT has become a staple for NBA fans all over the world.

Also Read- “Shaq can’t let you see his secret potion”: When The Big Diesel Was Busy Concocting a Magical Drink Before the 2005 NBA All-Star Game