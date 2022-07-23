Basketball

7-footer Shaquille O’Neal once hit the clutchest of free-throws with his and Dr. Phil’s life hilariously hanging in the balance

7-footer Shaquille O'Neal once hit the clutchest of free-throws with his and Dr. Phil's life hilariously hanging in the balance
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Headingley Leeds pitch report 3rd ODI: Headingley pitch report ENG vs SA today match batting or bowling
Next Article
Charles Leclerc joins Ferrari's elite after 16th Career pole position in 2022 French GP
NBA Latest Post
7-footer Shaquille O'Neal once hit the clutchest of free-throws with his and Dr. Phil's life hilariously hanging in the balance
7-footer Shaquille O’Neal once hit the clutchest of free-throws with his and Dr. Phil’s life hilariously hanging in the balance

When Dr. Phil helped Shaquille O’Neal work through his free-throw troubles so that he could…