7-footer Shaquille O’Neal once hit the clutchest of free-throws with his and Dr. Phil’s life hilariously hanging in the balance

When Dr. Phil helped Shaquille O’Neal work through his free-throw troubles so that he could save both of their lives

Shaquille O’Neal was an all-time great NBA player, there is absolutely no doubt about that one. At the end of the day, the man did go down as the most dominant player of all time.

In his prime, the man was an unstoppable force, making even full-grown 7-foot centers look embarrassingly out of place. And man, if he got a guard on him, it’d be like a 5-star chef deciding to one day make the greatest barbeque chicken of all time.

But, there was one aspect of basketball that Shaq was abysmal at. And it’s so famous, we almost don’t feel the need to tell you. Of course, it’s his free throws.

However, it appears that cometh the moment, so cometh the man for it… just not on an NBA court is all.

What do we mean? Well, let’s get right into it, shall we?

Also Read: A 26-year-old Dwight Howard was already a Hall of Famer before his career-threatening back injury

Shaquille O’Neal momentarily saves his and Dr. Phil’s life, just for a whole lot of shenanigans to ensue

Seemingly off-topic here, but would you be aware of the ‘Scary Movie’ franchise?

In case you aren’t someone born in the late 90s to early 2000s, these were the movies to watch about a decade and a half ago.

While admittedly things started to dip off after the second entry into this franchise, essentially, these films were a complete mockery of popular or iconic horror movies that have come in years past.

Now, you may be asking how is this relevant in any way. And the answer is because we’re about to show you a clip from exactly this franchise, starring Shaquille O’Neal and Dr. Phil.

Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

We’ll only say one thing here.

We need Shaq and Phil to do more movies together, something like how Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson do it.

If our dreams ever come true on this one, it is very likely that we would have finally found a glimpse of heaven, right here on Earth.

Also Read: Bronny James’s 25-10-5 stat line at 6’2″ is reminiscent of a 6’6″ LeBron James in High School