7 footer Shaquille O’Neal’s hairline was exposed by Dwyane Wade on National TV, it’s worse than LeBron James’

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal once lost a bet against Dwyane Wade and, as a result, had to let his hairline grow

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominant players on the basketball court. The 7’1″ giant used to terrorize the league and had opponent teams devising cheap tricks to slow him down.

However, off the court, Shaq had a different personality. Known for having a big heart and a quirky personality, O’Neal has a different reputation when he’s not on a basketball court.

After his retirement, Shaq used the $282 million career earnings from the NBA and has grown his net worth to over $400 million. All this was possible due to smart investments, business decisions, and endorsements. Shaq’s time on TNT’s Inside the NBA helped build his wealth. Shaq and Charles Barkley gave life to the show and got big paycheques from the network.

Shaq has had many hilarious instances on the set, including this one.

Betting on Giannis Antetokounmpo has Shaquille O’Neal exposing his hairline

In 2020, Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade had a friendly wager on the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat game. Shaq bet on the Bucks to win by 20. However, the Heat took the game 105-89. The reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to just 13 points, something that doesn’t happen often.

As a result, Shaq lost the bet to Wade and, as part of the wager, had to let his hairline grow. Shaq recalls Wade saying, “Nah, you gotta let your hairline grow. We wanna see your hairline look like Kenny Smith.”

While others were cracking jokes and recalling people that Shaq looked like, the big fella seemed to like the hairline and kept it till the end of the week. He didn’t mind how the hairline looked, even though it looked worse than LeBron James’ hairline but good for the big guy.