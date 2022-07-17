“7 footer Wilt Chamberlain is the best basketball player I’ve watched”: Atlanta Hawks legend Dominque Wilkins considers “Wilt the Stilt” G.O.A.T over Michael Jordan

Wilt Chamberlain is a superhuman who deserved to play in the era of good video cameras – Dominique Wilkins thinks he is the best player he’s ever seen.

Wilt Chamberlain was a mythical human – everyone has heard stories of him performing superhuman feats, but rarely does anyone have concrete proof to back it up. He played during a time when technology was still primitive, and the best basketball shoes you could get were Converse. The top-of-the-line video cameras looked like security cams of today, so there was not much footage captured.

But even then, word of his doing spread like wildfire. One person can bluff, maybe 10. But not everyone who’s ever met, seen, or played against him right? Dominique Wilkins is one guy who grew up watching the big man play out his NBA career. Born 1 year after Wilt joined the league, his whole childhood was filled with records and news about the Stilt.

It may look biased that he picked a guy who he watched growing up, but you should consider the fact that Nique grew up in Paris. Chamberlain was famous all over the world, and Paris was one of the cities Harlem Globetrotters visited, so he knew the pedigree. This man knew he wanted to play Basketball just like Chamberlain. Every kid who saw the “100-point game” knew who their idol was.

Also Read: “Shaquille O’Neal is good, but he ain’t Wilt Chamberlain!”: Why 7-footer Wilt The Stilt should be included in the GOAT conversation

Wilt Chamberlain was the best center the game has ever seen – no disrespect to Bill Russell or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

There are only 2 players in the entire history of the NBA to win the MVP in their rookie year – Wes Unseld and Wilt. While one faded into the annals of history, Wilt became a superstar whose records may not be broken even on a video game. Who averages 50 points and 30 rebounds a whole season? Wilt does. 37.6 points and 27 rebounds in his rookie year made him the first person to ever win the ROTY and the MVP in the same year.

60-something records were held by the big man, and not even the great Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant could not break them. Two of the best offensive monsters the game has seen, and their best-ever season pales in comparison to Chamberlain’s rookie year.

Wilt Chamberlain is a guy who deserves to be in the G.O.A.T debate – props to Dominique Wilkins for giving him his flowers.

Also Read: “Wilt Chamberlain could not only block your shot, but he could also catch it!”: Wilt the Stilt played like he had gravity on easy mode throughout his career