7 ft, 315 lbs Shaquille O’Neal apparently head-butted a ‘smaller’ shark to save his life

Shaquille O’Neal speaks on his near-death encounter with a shark during his time on a Discovery Channel show

Since the end of his NBA career, Shaquille O’Neal has been doing quite a lot.

Most popularly known is his role as a panelist on TNT’s Inside the NBA where he is a major contributor to why the show is perhaps the most popular amongst basketball fans.

But of course, it doesn’t stop there. He has tie-ups with several different companies, with the man partaking in the shooting of commercials for these brands. And of course, with so much money at his fingertips, he The Diesel invests quite a bit as well.

But along with those, the man apparently partakes in the shooting of different TV shows as well.

We know this because we’re here to bring to you a story about the man’s time on Discovery’s show, ‘Shark Week’.

Now, without further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal had to elbow a shark to save his own life… according to him at least

Shaquille O’Neal is clearly one of those people that isn’t afraid to try new things in life… even if that means getting into an underwater cage with a shark.

As you’d expect immediately after reading that line, Shaq had quite the story to share from the incident, which you can look at in the YouTube clip below.

Now, this is nice and dandy, but it seems that the Diesel didn’t actually have to, y’know… fight for his life.

Here is one of the clips from his time on the show.

While the clip may not contain the actual incident, you can see that the shark is clearly smaller than his 7’1”, 315-pound frame.

On top of that, it actually seemed tame and friendly.

We hate to say this, but what Shaq may have thought to be saving his own life, may have just been him hilariously headbutting a cute little shark that probably just wanted to be petted.

