37 y/o LeBron James announces he wants to go to a team with Bryce Maximus, NBA twitter goes wild

LeBron James’s longevity at this point has been unparalleled.

Just this past season, at 37 years old, the King averaged an insane 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. Those would be massive numbers even for an NBA superstar in the middle of his prime.

As he enters the 2022-23 season, it’s fair to say that expectations run high. And yes, while there are many ready to demean the man, saying that he’ll probably retire in a few months, it is very much a possibility that he continues playing at such a high level.

Why does he keep playing? Well, apparently the motivation thus far has been to stay in the league long enough to play with his older son, Bronny James, who will tentatively be drafted in about a year and a half, given that he turns 18 this year.

That alone would be crazy enough. But, James has decided to take it a teensy little step further. And well, you’re going to want to see it.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

LeBron James announces how he is planning to play alongside younger son Bryce James as well

You read that right. LeBron James isn’t planning to stop with just Bronny.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at the tweet below.

LeBron tells @SInow he wants to play with Bronny AND Bryce 🤯 “I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that type of stuff.” pic.twitter.com/clD3sLPwUI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2022

This is insane. Possible, but insane. And it’s fair to say that NBA twitter responded in kind to this news.

All we can say is, for LeBron James’s sake, we hope he can achieve his goal. However, even with his longevity, it’s going to be difficult, since Bryce just turned 15 earlier this year.

But hey! If anyone can, it’s LeBron James, right?

