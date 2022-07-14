7 ft, 325 lbs Shaquille O’Neal explains how ‘lack of s*xy options’ led to entry into $3 trillion industry

Shaquille O’Neal always presents himself as one of the best-dressed men – he has a penchant for well-tailored suits.

From NBA on TNT to interviews on various channels, one thing is common in all of Shaquille O’Neal’s appearances – his suits. Tailor-made to perfection, the big man rarely looks out of the part. He may be an athlete who loves athletic clothing, but when the time comes, he scrubs up real nice.

But one thing a man his size struggles with is finding a good set of clothes that fit right. Men like Shaq are almost an anomaly, they are way above the average human. Unless you have a tailor on hand, there is no chance you’d find a suit on the rack that fits perfectly without any alterations. The big man noticed this as a pain point and contacted Wilhelmina, a modeling agency to address this as quickly as they could.

After vetting out 15000 entries for this new line, they launched 3 new models who were dubbed the “titans” for their stature. Shaq not only brought rule changes to the court but he’s brought genre-defining categories to fashion as well.

Shaquille O’Neal is doing things that no normal guy would try doing – He uses his superpowers for good

There is never a story about the 4-time champion that does not make one think – “wow, he’s doing so much for society”. His upbringing may be a part of it, but innately, Big Diesel is a good man. He may have had his lapses, but that is normal for any human being. To err is human, but to forgive is divine. Truer words could not be said about Shaq, and the fan base seems to agree.

Crazy to think that this is the same man who was once caught screaming obscenities on live TV, but people change. The heat of the moment works on many occasions, and when it comes to sport, the adrenaline rush plays a big part in what you say and do.

If you are a big man and need clothing, O’Neal is here to help. If you are on a budget, hit up Walmart for shoes. In case you have the money, hit up Wilhelmina’s. If you need anything else, just find Shaq walking around, most likely he’d just buy you what you need. This does not mean you take advantage of this man’s good nature, although he wouldn’t care. If you ask, he gives, no questions asked.

