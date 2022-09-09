7 ft Shaquille O’Neal hoisted 5’2″ Guillermo on his shoulders in an epic crossover between the two entertainers

Shaquille O’Neal has had many celebrity interactions, and perhaps one of the most entertaining one involved Guillermo.

Shaquille O’Neal has a crazy life outside his career, and once in a while, we get to see that side of him. Of course, Shaq’s NBA career is one people dream about. The LA legend was the catalyst of the Lakers dynasty in the 2000s. He was the star of a team that won three titles in a row, forming a dynamic duo with Kobe Bryant.

There was nobody who could stop Shaq back in the day. He was the most dominant physical force to have ever played basketball, and he completely owned the paint.

Shaq was a menace on both sides of the ball. He could control the paint with his size, deterring anyone who dared to enter. We haven’t seen anyone dominant the inside game quite like Shaq since his glory days. Back then, he was an absolute beast to watch.

Shaquille O’Neal teamed up with Guillermo

Guillermo is an entertaining media personality, and he was last seen causing chaos at the NBA Finals. In the midst of all the Finals craze, Guillermo was back to create some chaos of his own. Guillermo is a popular character from the Jimmy Kimmel live show, and he makes annual appearances at the NBA Finals to mess things up and have fun.

Over the years, Guillermo has repeatedly shown up at NBA games and Finals, asking players ridiculous questions and making everyone laugh in the process.

He also had an insane moment with the 7 ft. tall Shaq. Guillermo is almost two feet shorter than Shaq at 5’2″, and so he made for the perfect person for Shaq to hoist up on his massive shoulders.

Of course, if you have Shaq and Guillermo getting together, you can bank on something fun like this happening.

