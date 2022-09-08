Billionaire LeBron James’ only successful lip-sync came to his own Eminem and Drake song

NBA Twitter bursts out with the memes as a hilarious moment from LeBron James’s career is brought back

When it comes to the basketball court, LeBron James is usually known to be one of those players who just locks in.

He’s nothing thinking about what’s happened before, and definitely not what comes after. He’s just there in the moment. And to do just that requires a nearly superhuman level of concentration.

But, just because he can do it, doesn’t mean that he does so 24×7. Far from it actually.

Over the years, there have been far too many absolutely hilarious instances of the King just goofing off. And one massive way he does just this, both on and off the court, is singing, or rapping along to some song that’s playing in the background.

Now, this isn’t an inherently bad thing at all… except the man has been known to never quite know the words of any song he’s grooving along to. Heck, that even seems to be the case when he seems to be feeling the song coursing through his very veins, giving him the energy of a thousand suns.

Now, this theory of the man never knowing the lyrics does indeed stand to be true for each and every song… except one.

Allow us to explain.

Also Read: 7 footer Rudy Gobert got Luka Doncic right back with a mean poster dunk on his dome

LeBron James only remembers a song’s lyrics when it is dedicated to him

Back in 2009, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Eminem came together to make a now famous song ‘Forever’. And this song was dedicated to NBA star LeBron James.

Why is this important? You’ll see soon enough.

Just take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

The one time in LeBron’s career where he knew all the lyrics 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/d1G4WvZm5X — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) September 8, 2022

In case you didn’t get what’s going on, that’s Eminem’s verse from Forever. And there is the King. Singing each and every syllable perfectly.

As you’d expect, the NBA community did not let this opportunity to roast slip.

Ironically that’s more difficult than any of the verses he’s messed 😂 — Michel Wilson (@Michelwilson03) September 8, 2022

Goes to show that mumble rapping actually takes skill — FABES (@fab1anvera) September 8, 2022

Dont care about lefraud sadly — myth (@_MythNBA) September 8, 2022

All jokes aside though, for a guy as cerebral as billionaire LeBron James, you’d really expect him to remember all the lyrics of these songs.

Also Read: Jerry West choked out 325lbs Shaquille O’Neal after Lakers loss to Charles Barkley