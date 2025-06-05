Shaquille O’Neal Admits He Bought Reebok After Being Envious Of Michael Jordan’s Extensive Shoe Line

Success in the NBA isn’t just about winning championships — it’s also about building a brand. And one of the most powerful ways a player can do that is through endorsement deals, especially sneaker partnerships. Just ask Shaquille O’Neal.

“Diesel” made a huge impact in the sneaker world early in his career by teaming up with Reebok, dropping some of the most iconic basketball shoes of the ’90s. But what truly set him apart was his decision to partner with Walmart to create affordable sneakers for kids. Shaq wanted to make sure no child was left out just because their family couldn’t afford expensive shoes. The result? Millions of pairs sold — and proof that Shaq was just as dominant in business as he was in the paint.

Still, O’Neal admitted he hated trailing behind Michael Jordan and Nike in the sneaker game. He opened up about it during a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast.

The now 53-year-old superstar recalled a moment when a kid asked him to buy a pair of Jordan 12s — a request that made him realize just how far ahead MJ was. At the time, Jordan already had nearly a dozen signature shoes, while Shaq and Reebok had only a fraction of that.

“I’m calling up Reebok and I’m like, ‘How many f***ing shoes do I got?’ No seriously,” he said with a smile. “Where my sh** at?” It was a turning point for the big man. He knew that Reebok would never catch up to Jordan or Nike.

“I learned in business, it’s okay to be next to the man,” he said. But still, he was bummed to see the brand fall so far from grace.

The envy he had for Jordan’s sneaker success led him to eventually push his Authentic Brands Group (ABG) to buy into his Reebok. “I encouraged my guys, I said we got to buy Reebok. We got to buy Reebok and bring em back. For me, it was just the opportunity to bring em back to some type of prominence,” said the Lakers legend.

“I go to all these tournaments, and I don’t see anybody wearing Reebok. I’m like damn. What the f**k happened?”

“I encourage my partners to buy it, and I say, ‘Hey, make me the president. I think we need to make AI the vice president,” revealed Shaq. The move to bring in Allen Iverson wasn’t just because of the “The Answer’s” popularity, but how he could target smaller players while targeting future big men.

Much of Shaq’s journey is being explored in his new Netflix series Power Moves. He hasn’t shied away from admitting his jealousy of Jordan and other players who found success in areas he aspired to dominate.

““I don’t know about you, but jealousy moves me. Like when I see something, I get jealous, but I get jealous on the positive side,” the four-time NBA Champion barked in an episode of the Big Podcast.

Shaq has previously admitted that his “Dunkman” logo was a direct ripoff of MJ’s “Jumpman,” so it’s refreshing to see him stay consistent in these kinds of stories. It’s also entertaining to watch O’Neal talk business, given how deeply involved he is across so many sectors.

Watching Shaq attempt to revive a brand is genuinely admirable. He could easily sit back, collect checks, and let others steer the ship, but the brand matters to him because he was part of the Reebok family. Maybe he’s doing it out of spite or jealousy — and honestly, there’s nothing wrong with that if it works.