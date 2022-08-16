Basketball

7’0 Hakeem Olajuwon uniquely flexed his dominance against Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing 11/11 times in the Finals

7'0 Hakeem Olajuwon uniquely flexed his dominance against Shaquille O'Neal and Patrick Ewing 11/11 times in the Finals
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Details on why the match between Kevin Nash and CM Punk in 2011 was nixed
Next Article
$25 million Hollywood actor used Aaron Rodgers' Covid-19 stance for the punchline of his Netflix special
NBA Latest Post
7'0 Hakeem Olajuwon uniquely flexed his dominance against Shaquille O'Neal and Patrick Ewing 11/11 times in the Finals
7’0 Hakeem Olajuwon uniquely flexed his dominance against Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing 11/11 times in the Finals

Hakeem Olajuwon is one of the most skilled centers in NBA history, and when it…