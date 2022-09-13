$70 million Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals hardships he and his brothers faced including not eating more than one meal per day

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo faced a lot of hardships before making it big in the NBA, revealing how he would have one meal a day.

A generational talent, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the biggest names in the sports world today. At mere 27 years of age, the Greek Freak has cemented his position among the all-time power forwards. Many call the Bucks MVP one of Greece’s best exports to the United States of America.

Giannis didn’t have it easy growing up in Athens, Greece, with his parents struggling to meet ends. The Bucks superstar is the middle born of the five Antetokounmpo brothers. The former DPOY and his older brother Thanasis would sell watches, handbags, and sunglasses as hawkers on the street.

However, God had something special planned for the 6ft 11′ forward. The Greek Freak established himself as one of the most dominating players, inspiring his brothers to follow suit. Giannis and his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas, became the first trio of brothers to win NBA championships.

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets jumped by Italian coach Gianmarco Pozzecco after Nikola Jokic’s elimination

Recently, the 2021 Finals MVP shared an emotional story during his tough times, which involved him being able to afford only one meal a day.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals having one meal a day at 11 pm growing up in Greece.

Currently, on a 5-year $228M deal with the Bucks, Giannis hasn’t forgotten his roots. The two-time MVP’s simplicity continues to win hearts everywhere, whether it’s him trying Oreos and milk or smoothies. The six-time All-Star is one of the most approachable superstars in the NBA.

Boasting a $70 million net worth, Giannis can afford all the luxuries today. However, this wasn’t the case while growing up in Greece. The youngest player on the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team at one time couldn’t afford to have more than one meal a day.

When Giannis was growing up in Greece, his family was so poor that he sometimes would have one meal a day at 11 PM after practice. Once he made the NBA & got set up with a nutritionist, he only ate 1/4 the food: “I was raised that if my (four) brothers don’t eat, I don’t eat.” pic.twitter.com/pUIlOUJaRE — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) September 13, 2022

Surprisingly, even after making his NBA debut, Giannis would only eat 1/4 of his food. The Bucks superstar stated.

“I was raised that if my (four) brothers don’t eat, I don’t eat.”

The Antetokounmpo brothers’ journey has been well documented in the recently released movie Rise, giving us an insight into their struggles and achievements.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal, despite his ‘hatred for modern bigs, fawned over Giannis Antetokounmpo as his ‘next heir’