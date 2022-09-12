Giannis Antetokounmpo gets jumped by Italian coach Gianmarco Pozzecco after Nikola Jokic’s elimination

NBA’s mightiest, Giannis Antetokounmpo, leads his Greek side to the quarterfinals of Eurobasket.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who once decided not to play international games because of the rule differences in post-play with the NBA, is now leading his Greece to the Eurobasket.

The 6’11 forward of the Milwaukee Bucks has been playing tremendous basketball showcasing his every possible skill on the court which he isn’t quite able to do it consistently when he’s playing in the best league in the world.

That’s not a dig at the prestigious European competition at all. In fact, the presence of Luka Doncic and his Slovenian national team, and NBA’s reigning MVP Nikola Jokic’s Serbia made it the most interesting sporting event for basketball fans this offseason.

We were fortunate to witness Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic in our time ✊ pic.twitter.com/D4cDGib1cZ — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) September 9, 2022

It had its most interesting game of the tournament when Antetokounmpo and Co. took on the Czech Republic for a place in the quarterfinals against Germany.

Giannis Antetokounmpo comes up with a clutch 3-pointer and crucial block after getting jumped by a happy Italian coach

The man might be well-known for his spikes when it matters, but he is not for his 3-point shooting, he did both in need.

The three pointer from Giannis that sealed the game for Greece. You just witnessed the best player in the world ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/Gy54Bnuxiw — Freakymamba (@Freakymamba03) September 11, 2022

Jokic, with his 32 points and 14 rebounds on the night, couldn’t save his side from Italy’s 94-86 beating. It was that kind of night for underdog teams, who won all the three schedules before Greece’s game.

And so, the Italian coach who looked pretty ecstatic after Serbia’s elimination by his side in another nail-biting competition caught Giannis in the tunnel and jumped on him to hug him before his own game-winning performance.

Italy knocked Serbia out of EuroBasket, and coach Gianmarco Pozzecco was so happy, he jumped on Giannis 😂 (via @EuroBasket)pic.twitter.com/2kbJYyNzsb — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 11, 2022

Now that there are 8 teams left in the hunt for the European title, the 2021 NBA champ would like to taste some glory before he takes the court in the States once again. He has got three more games to win and do that.

