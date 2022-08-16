7’0″ Shaquille O’Neal is a Hall of Famer but his kids prefer Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

Shaquille O’Neal is a favorite amongst NBA superstars and fans alike. However, his own kids think Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are better!

The 1990s saw many great players enter the NBA. The likes of Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, Allen Iverson, and many more were drafted in this decade.

However, perhaps the most dominant star of the lot was Shaquille O’Neal. The center out of LSU was an absolute monster and nigh unstoppable.

His resume is more than enough to confirm his legendary status. Four NBA Championships, three Finals MVPs, an MVP award, 15 All-Star appearances, and 14 All-NBA selections speak for themselves!

There is no denying that Shaq is one of the best to ever pick up a basketball. That being said, it seems his kids prefer Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals that he is not his kids’ favorite basketball player as they like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James better

Shaq has six beautiful children. All of them love their father dearly, and some of them have even taken after him, pursuing basketball professionally.

However, none of them have him listed as their favorite player. In fact, two of the Big Aristotle’s former teammates beat him to the punch!

On an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Shaq revealed that his kids’ favorite players are Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Something that left the big man dumbfounded.

A devastating blow for Shaq to say the least. Nevertheless, being who he is, there is no way it stops him from caring for them even a bit.

