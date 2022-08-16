Basketball

$70M man Paul Pierce once threw his headband into the crowd just to get it thrown back at him by a fan

$70M man Paul Pierce once threw his headband into the crowd just to get it thrown back at him by a fan
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
‘Michael Jordan is the king of the Jungle’: $300 million worth NBA legend minced no words in describing ‘The GOAT’
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
$70M man Paul Pierce once threw his headband into the crowd just to get it thrown back at him by a fan
$70M man Paul Pierce once threw his headband into the crowd just to get it thrown back at him by a fan

Celtics legend Paul Pierce almost had no fans in the NBA admire him outside of…