Gabrielle Union reveals Dwyane Wade cheating on her in 2013 would have made her current self leave him

American actress Gabrielle Union-Wade talks about her marriage with Dwyane Wade and the hardships his infidelity brought

In acting, everyone wants to make it to Hollywood. Similarly, when you play basketball, NBA is the place everyone wants to make it to. Getting into the NBA is no easy task, but staying relevant and thriving in the league is even more challenging. Newer players join the league every year, and current players keep improving.

Dwyane Wade found a way to dominate the league. In his 16-year NBA career, the 6’3 guard won 3x NBA Championships and played alongside some of the game’s greatest players. Apart from his on-court greatness, D.Wade also was lucky in his love life.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler lost over $50,000 to Rajon Rondo in a single plane ride

He met his wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade, while he was married to his first wife, Siohvaughn Funches. The couple split in 2007 and got divorced in 2010. Wade met Gab in 2008. Together, they raise Wade’s four kids. In 2013, before the couple was about to tie a knot, Wade having a child with one of his friends caused strain in their relationship.

Gabrielle Union-Wade shares how current day her would’ve left Dwyane Wade

Having been together since 2008, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union went public with their relationship in 2010. They were thinking of tying the knot when news emerged of Dwyane Wade having a child with his friend Aja Metoyer in 2013. This put a big strain on Wade and Gab’s relationship.

In 2021, Gab talked about the same.

“Who I am, the healing that I’ve fought for, the peace that I have fought for, I wouldn’t. I just wouldn’t,” Union said. “That’s not what happened, but there is wisdom from perspective and time and therapy and personal evolution and accountability that changes things.”

“One of the things I learned about giving advice is don’t take advice from anyone doing something about anything that they haven’t succeeded at. So if you’re gonna ask me, a divorced woman who’s had a gang of relationship challenges about what you should do in a relationship, you’ve already failed. I could give you my coulda, woulda, shoulda, but at the end of the day, I didn’t. So be careful when and who you ask for advice about what to do in the moment.”

Gabrielle Union On Why She Said The Woman She Is Today Wouldn’t Have Stayed With Dwyane Wade: “It’s the truth.” pic.twitter.com/boy3mKVxq2 — Brande Victorian (@Be_Vic) September 21, 2021

Also Read: Dwyane Wade built his $170 Million fortune despite his mother’s battle with drug abuse

Dwyane Wade’s infidelity happened when he was on a break with Gabrielle Union. However, having such a big thing happen definitely caused stress in the relationship. The couple, however, worked through the same and have been happily married for over eight years. The two have a 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade.