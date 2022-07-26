7’1″ Wilt Chamberlain in his third season outscored Michael Jordan, James Harden, and Kobe Bryant in their top scoring seasons

Wilt Chamberlain is rarely spoken in the same conversation about the best player ever – He very easily should be.

He may not have the individual accolades to match his records, but Wilt Chamberlain was a man whose records to this day cannot be toppled. Which player in the current era can score 100 points? It could have been James Harden a couple of seasons ago, but that is about it. His scoring skillset is now almost limited to drawing fouls, which is not the greatest way to score 100.

Michael Jordan in his third season had his best scoring season – 37.1 points. But that still falls 13 points short of The Stilt’s 50.4 average. That point difference is how much JJ Redick averaged over his career. Chamberlain had a whole other man’s career as a difference between the G.O.A.T. Crazy, isn’t it?

Not only Michael Jordan, but he outscored the other two Shooting Guards considered to be the best of all time as well. Kobe Bryant, and James Harden, both score-first guys got outscored by Wilt. By 15 and 14 points respectively. If only The Big Dipper played with a better FT accuracy – he’d be the best scorer ever. Even over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, even without a 3-point shot.

These numbers by Wilt Chamberlain sound ridiculous – they honestly look like something straight out of NBA 2K

Scoring 50 points in one game is in itself impressive, but averaging 50 a game for a whole season is insanity. And to top it all off, he scored 100 points in a single game, which not many people even have done on NBA 2k. How does one get ignored for the title of the greatest scorer, after doing this in one single season? That’s nuts!

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and James Harden may be some of the best scorers we’ve ever seen, but Wilt was on another level. His era may be disregarded because of the competition, but every era has one player that stands out as much as Wilt does. It was only when he reached year 10 did he even drop below 30 points a season on average.

He outscored all of these legends with just his rookie year stats – 37.6 points. That kind of introduction to the league warranted him to become the first person ever to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year. There is only one other person to do it, and it is not one of these three players. Wilt Chamberlain deserves more respect as a player – another player of his caliber may never play again.

