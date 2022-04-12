“F*ck LeBron James and Michael Jordan they’ve nothing on this!”: Tom Brady trolled by NBA fans after the 7-time Super Bowl champion’s pickup basketball moves go viral on Twitter

Tom Brady might be the most consistent, clutch thrower of all-time in NFL history. But his hoops skills don’t quite measure up at the same level.

One consistent theme about all sporting greats and genius personalities in this world is how the best of the best are talented at multiple different skill sets.

Allen Iverson, Michael Jordan and Danny Ainge are just a few NBA players who’ve played other sports professionally. Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton throws fastballs at over 90 mph even today. A ton of talents in NCAA basketball represent their programs in many sports.

With this being said, not all elite sportspersons are great at multiple disciplines. In fact, multi-sport talent and excellence is the exception rather than the rule – especially when it comes to the professional levels.

Tom Brady trolled by NBA and NFL fans for his rather janky basketball moves

ESPN’s Sportscenter recently posted a clip of the 7-time Super Bowl champion hooping around with his son. Tom Brady was seen hitting a fadeaway jumper off of his left foot, in a rather slow fashion.

While the move was undoubtedly in rhythm and Brady’s stroke was nice, there’s no way the skill level displayed could merit a mention on a publication as prestigious as ESPN’s showcase Sportscenter. And as expected, NBA/NFL Twitter wouldn’t let that go.

i’ve genuinely seen 75-year-old men at the YMCA with better moves https://t.co/KUtDmz87kI — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 12, 2022

Sorry why is Tom Brady playing basketball on a racquetball court?? https://t.co/Ag0kK7izc5 — Preston Lange (@langep12) April 12, 2022

Greatest basketball player of all time too. F*ck Jordan and Lebron they would have had nothing on this 🤧😤 https://t.co/myP71qQSne — The Burrito Monster (@burritoman52) April 12, 2022

The vitriol pouring in is unfortunate when you see it from the perspective of Tom Brady. However, it also serves as a reminder to ESPN and other clickbait contenders to try and keep their content more on point.