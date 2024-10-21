76ers Rookie Jared McCain Playfully ‘Bullied’ by Kyle Lowry for Vlogging

Jared McCain has been giving basketball fans an insight into his life as a rookie for the Philadelphia 76ers. The guard reveals every major or minor aspect of his professional life through vlogs posted on social media.

Interestingly, 76ers veteran Kyle Lowry made a hilarious appearance in his latest TikTok. The 38-year-old decided to give the youngster a mild demonstration of rookie hazing after he caught McCain vlogging.

McCain appeared to be in the team bus where he was shooting the video. Lowry wasn’t amused after learning that his teammate was talking to his future self through the video.

Hence, the veteran kept heckling the rook from behind, prompting a hilarious exchange. Take a look at the interaction between the two Philly players –

McCain: “Hello Future Jared, about to head to practice.”

Lowry: “Shut up. Shut up. Get off the camera.”

McCain: “There’s somebody pushing me. There’s weird hands pushing me.”

Lowry: “Stop b-rolling.”

McCain: “This isn’t b-roll. This is the actual diary now. Heading to practice. I’ll see you guys later.”

Lowry: “Heading to nothing. No you won’t.”

Kyle Lowry makes fun of Jared for vlogging pic.twitter.com/MOrHBUMtGu — ²³☄️ (@BronGotGame) October 20, 2024

This playful banter between the two shows that the Sixers have great chemistry off the court, with the younger players feeling welcome in the presence of veterans. Fans of the franchise should be happy to learn that the players already share a strong bond before the start of the season. Their growing relationship will eventually help the Pennsylvania side’s quest to win the championship.

McCain is a talented player. However, he is equally popular for his online presence.

On the other hand, a comparatively older Lowry prefers more peace and quiet. Therefore, fans can expect more similar interactions between the two in the future.

McCain is also a social media influencer

During an appearance on Paul George’s podcast, the rookie explained the thought process that went into him uploading videos on TikTok and Instagram.

“I saw people who I could dance better than and I was like, ‘I feel like I look better than them and I feel like I dance better than them.’ So I was already confident in this,” McCain revealed.

The then-high schooler began receiving insane traction during a two-week tournament period.

“At Peach Jam for EYBL before the game I posted and we ended up winning… Everybody is like in my comments like, ‘oh, what’s the score?’ They want me to lose really bad and we didn’t lose and we won. So like that’s where like kind of the followers kind of came,” McCain concluded.

The 20-year-old didn’t stop his vlogging during his college stint with the Duke Blue Devils. He further witnessed a rise in his online popularity and also improved different aspects of his game.

Now, he boasts over 3.8 million followers on TikTok and 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Considering that he receives a large amount of money by endorsing several high-profile brands, it seems unlikely that the rook will choose to post less.