“They scared of Draymond Green, he’s ugly man”: Nick Young gets hilarious while saying every team in NBA fears Warriors forward

There’s slightly any doubt on anyone’s mind about Draymond Green or his impact on his opposition, but Nick Young makes sure that we know it for certain.

Draymond Green is one of the most impactful players of all time. The Warriors forward is the floor general for his team on both offence and defence.

The man can pass and create from anywhere on the court and can also defend all five positions irrespective of how good the opposition’s defence or offence is.

Also read: “Shaq created a hookah lounge in the studio”: Kenny Smith reveals the Lakers legend was terrible to work with during his initial days at TNT

Playing as point forward after their first championship season(2014-15), Green significantly strengthened his passing skills in the 2015-16 season while still keeping up his defensive genius.

He started averaging 5 more assists than his average of 2 a game in his first 3-years. Last season it even went up to 8.9 a game. The 4x All-Star has been the driving force of the best team of the past decade both with his game and his leadership.

Both those things combined with his mind games and antics make him one of the scariest prospects to face for any player or coach. Swaggy P had to say something about it recently.

“They scared of Draymond Green, he’s ugly man”: Nick Young

Nick Young, who found himself with the Warriors at the right time in 2018 which would also turn out to be his last year in the league, later on, ended his 11-year career all with a championship.

Although the man was a role player at the receding end of his career, he witnessed Draymond’s brilliance first-hand when the team even had Kevin Durant alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

In his appearance on Outta Pocket recently, the former Lakers swingman gave his two cents on how the 2017 DPOY scares his opponents.

“They scared of Draymond. I’ve seen Draymond change a team’s dynamic. He beats them by himself, I mean, they are just scared of him. He got a gift. He knows how to do it.”

While he was at it, Josiah Johnson asked P if he thinks Green could also fight if needed, or if he’s just talk and no hands. To which Swaggy P hilariously says “He ugly man…” meaning that he must be fighting his whole life as explained by one of the hosts.

“teams are scared of draymond. i’ve seen draymond change a team’s dynamic.” nick young (@NickSwagyPYoung) on green’s ability to impact a game, from his IQ to his aggression (& even his looks 😅). full #outtapocket episode: https://t.co/XpO3MmSAw5 pic.twitter.com/dKUHA4nQJT — buckets (@buckets) June 7, 2022

Also read: “We drafted Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney. We developed them. We should be allowed to spend on them!:”: Warriors GM Bob Myers respond to critics as Dubs estimated to pay $475 Million next season

As everyone laughed at it, Young thought he needed to clarify what he meant by calling the man who presented him with his only championship ring. Even Johnson pitched in that while saying they want no smoke. Pure bliss.