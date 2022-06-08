Basketball

“They scared of Draymond Green, he’s ugly man”: Nick Young gets hilarious while saying every team in NBA fears Warriors forward

“They scared of Draymond Green, he's ugly man”: Nick Young gets hilarious while saying every team in NBA fears Warriors forward
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Shaq created a hookah lounge in the studio": Kenny Smith reveals the Lakers legend was terrible to work with during his initial days at TNT
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“They scared of Draymond Green, he's ugly man”: Nick Young gets hilarious while saying every team in NBA fears Warriors forward
“They scared of Draymond Green, he’s ugly man”: Nick Young gets hilarious while saying every team in NBA fears Warriors forward

There’s slightly any doubt on anyone’s mind about Draymond Green or his impact on his…