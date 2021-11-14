“Evan Mobley gives the Cavs fans a very LeBron James-esque image!”: Cleveland rookie chases down Jayson Tatum for a huge block as the Cavs beat the Celtics at home

Cavaliers’ rookie Evan Mobley continues to impress as he chases down Jayson Tatum for a huge block in the 4th quarter

The Cleveland Cavaliers stunned the Boston Celtics tonight. After being down by 19 points, the Cavs did not give up and clawed their way to a win. With this win, the Cavs move on to a 9-5 record, which makes them 4th in the East. The Celtics now fall to a 6-7 record, good for the 10th spot in the East.

Darius Garland led the way for the Cavs with 22 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds. The rookie sensation Evan Mobley was huge tonight. He scored 19 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals. We saw vintage Ricky Rubio off the bench tonight. He scored 16 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and dished 7 assists. Dennis Schroder had 28 points for the Celtics, whereas Jayson Tatum had 21 points.

Evan Mobley stuns the crowd with his LeBron James-like chase-down block

The #3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Evan Mobley has not disappointed so far. He has been averaging 15.3 points, 7.8 rebounds. Along with his offense, he’s also been an anchor on the defensive end of the floor. The rookie is averaging 1.4 blocks per game.

Tonight, he had 3 huge blocks against the Celtics. One of them was a chase-down block against Jayson Tatum.

Evan Mobley comes up with a HUGE block 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZIMxNA9nNd — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 14, 2021

That Evan Mobley block must have reminded a lot of the Cavaliers fans of another epic chase-down block.

Lebron James chase down block on Iguodala vs 73-9 Warriors. Finals, game 7. June 19th, 2016. pic.twitter.com/7xERK8F6JG — Iconic NBA Plays (@IconicNBAplays) March 17, 2019

Mobley has been pretty impressive in his first 13 games, and the Cavs hope that he can keep growing as the season goes on. Darius Garland talked about how he wants Evan to win Rookie of the Year honors. If Mobley keeps up the pace of his growth, there is nothing stopping the same.