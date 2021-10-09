“Keep working and don’t cheat the grind!”: Dwyane Wade dishes out a few words of wisdom as he professes his love for player development

Dwyane Wade gives a shout out to all players who are developing their game currently and tells them to keep working and to not cheat the grind.

Dwyane Wade is one of the most accomplished players the NBA has ever seen. He led the Miami Heat to their first ever title in franchise history as a 3rd year player alongside an aging Shaquille O’Neal, won two more titles with LeBron James, and has countless All-Star and All-NBA nods to his name throughout his illustrious 16 year career.

It’s safe to say that Dwyane Wade knows a thing or two about working as hard as you possibly can reach the uppermost echelon of superstardom in the league. With his son, Zaire Wade, on the come-up in the realm of basketball, Wade has been seeing firsthand what great mentorship coupled with work ethic can bring out.

Also read: “I feel like a congregation leader at a lazy 8:30am Sunday service”: Steph Curry hilariously analogizes his press conference following win over LeBron James and the Lakers

So, on this fine Saturday morning, ‘The Flash’ decided to impart a few words of wisdom on players who are currently working to develop their game.

Dwyane Wade took to Twitter to be a bit inspirational.

“There’s nothing better than watching players develop! Every athlete out there, keep working and don’t cheat the grind. The grind is where you meet yourself!” said Dwyane Wade on Twitter today.

There’s nothing better than watching players develop! Every athlete out there, keep working and don’t cheat the grind. The grind is where you meet yourself! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 9, 2021

Also read: “Michael Jordan didn’t believe his first son was his own”: When the Bulls legend was skeptical that Jeffrey Jordan was his actual son at the time he was born

This of course, was met with a ton of positive comments from the NBA community, calling Wade a ‘perfect example of working hard’ while others appreciated the message he sent out.

With Dwyane Wade taking a part ownership in the Utah Jazz, he’s witnessing Donovan Mitchell grow into a legitimate superstar right before his very eyes. Not to mention the fact that ‘Spida’s’ player comparison for the longest time was the 3x Miami Heat champion himself.

With Wade in your corner, it’s difficult to fathom losing for extended periods of time. As mentioned before, work ethic also needs to be bundled up with the right coaching to produce the perfect recipe for prolonged success.