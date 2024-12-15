76ers’ Season is Off the Rails Amid Joel Embiid’s Continued Struggles to Find His Groove, Claims ESPN Analyst

The 2024-25 NBA season couldn’t have begun more badly than it has for the Sixers. Injuries have decimated the team’s roster. Former MVP big man, Joel Embiid has only played in six games this season and suffered a sinus fracture in their most recent outing against the Pacers. NBA analyst Tim Legler claims Philadelphia’s season is off the rails. Embiid’s new injury only adds more mayhem to the chaotic season.

Legler made a guest appearance on the PHLY Sixers Podcast alongside Devon Givens to discuss the current state of Philadelphia. Despite making the big acquisition of Paul George in the offseason, the Sixers hold a 7-16 record on the year. They are on the outside looking into the Play-In Tournament. Coming into the season, many projected the Sixers to be contenders in the Eastern Conference. Yet 23 games into the season, they are far from that. Legler said,

“This is now a team, that’s as complete a team that Joel Embiid’s had since he’s been in Philadelphia. Yet, here we are five games available. When he has played he’s had a couple of games better than others but overall five games with 40% from the field. 22 points a game. These aren’t Joel Embiid-type numbers. Certainly not only being available for five games it has completely put their season off the rails.”

Legler claims the Sixers’ season is off the rails, which isn’t an exaggeration. Entering the season, Philadelphia established that they intend to compete for a championship. As of today, the Bulls and the Nets have better records than them and those are teams in the mix for a lottery pick in the 2025 draft. The Sixers dropped to a Play-In team last season due to Embiid’s unavailability. They’re experiencing the same results due to the star player’s consistent injuries.

In addition, Philadelphia signed George to alleviate star guard Tyrese Maxey from the offensive burden when Embiid can’t play. However, he’s also been suffering from ongoing injuries throughout the season. George has become a shell of his former self as a member of the Clippers. But the Sixers didn’t bring him into being a number one option of the team. They added him to pair alongside their franchise cornerstone, who can’t stay on the court.

Embiid’s latest injury is yet another hindrance to the Sixers’ journey back into contention.

Joel Embiid’s latest injury

Embiid suffered a sinus fracture following a hit to the face from Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin. The unfortunate play took place in the first half of the Sixers’ matchup against the Pacers. The seven-time All-Star wasn’t the only player to suffer an injury in this game, as Rookie of the Year frontrunner Jared McCain suffered a torn meniscus.

However, Embiid’s return serves as priority number one for Philadelphia. He is expected to miss some time but there isn’t a definitive timeline stating when he will be back. Fortunately, their next two games are against the woeful Hornets. Their competition will quickly change as they will face the Cavaliers, Spurs, and Celtics afterward.

Philadelphia needs to get healthy or else this season will turn out to be a wasted year of Embiid’s prime.