7ft, 300lb Shaquille O’Neal tumbled off a jeep exactly how Kevin Hart said he would

Shaquille O’Neal can be an absolute clown.

A man of the people, Shaquille O’Neal lives to entertain. From taunting dunks and broken backboards to his crazy antics with the Inside the NBA team, Big Shaq has one of the most entertaining portfolios of any celebrity ever.

It is tough to imagine the most dominant force in NBA’s recent history being a jester of historic proportions. But that is exactly what has come to define Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq and Shaqtin’ are iconic entertainment forums for the NBA community.

Shaq’s persona often attracts the big fish. The Big Diesel has been a regular feature on various Daily Shows, and his stories and attitude make for must-watch television more often than not.

On one such instance with Conan O’Brien, Shaq went one step further and hilariously toppled over on live television. How? By riding a kids-sized Jeep.

How did Shaquille O’Neal end up falling from a kids-sized Jeep?

When a known goofball and an equally fun-loving oddball go on live television, fireworks were to be expected. And that is exactly what unfurled when Conan and Shaq took center stage together.

Conan here, made use of one of Shaq’s “favorite things to do”, riding vehicles too small for him. The TV show host had two kid-sized Jeeps ready for riding. Shaq got to pick and picked a pink Jeep straight out of the “Barbie” world.

The 7-footer barely fit, and his weight toppled him behind the Jeep. Shaq hilariously tumbled over and lay sprawled across the floor. Shaquille O’Neal isn’t one to take defeat, so he did make another attempt and somehow fit himself in the tiny Jeep.

What follows is hilarious footage of Shaq and Conan racing around the mini Jeeps. A giant in a kid’s body, Shaq never ceases to entertain with his no-limits persona. What makes this clip even funnier is the fact that Shaquille O’Neal fell off the jeep just as how Kevin Hart said he would during his stint with the Cavaliers in 2010.

Shaquille O’Neal is definitely a treasure that deserves to be preserved at all times, particularly by the entertainment industry. Big Diesel has definitely made himself a relevant factor in the world of entertainment despite exiting his trade over a decade ago.

