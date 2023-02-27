WATCH: Magic Johnson Hilariously Roasts And Destroys Conan O’Brien at HORSE

The Showtime LA Lakers were one of the most entertaining teams in basketball history. A team led by Magic Johnson, one of the greatest and most fun players to watch. The man dominated players with his size and amazing playmaking ability and even talked a little trash. Something he still does to this day.

All you have to do is ask Conan O’Brien. The talk show host invited Magic to play a game of HORSE with him. Unfortunately, he not only lost but got burned in the process as the five-time NBA Champion roasted him.

Magic Johnson once torched Conan O’Brien in a game of HORSE while also roasting him in the process

Back in his playing days, Magic Johnson, like many players was obsessed with winning. The man had a competitive spirit as an NBA superstar, and he still holds this to this day. Something, talk show host, Conan O’Brien learned the hard way.

In 2019, O’Brien invited Magic onto his show, where he challenged the Hall of Famer to a game of HORSE. Well, Johnson showed no mercy, savagely destroying Conan, while simultaneously roasting him by explaining why he wouldn’t make it in the NBA.

It was a hilarious video and a great example of just how funny Magic is. The video was made all the more hilarious thanks to the ending. His win secured, Magic forced Conan to buy him some lunch from Jack in the Box as a forfeit.

Once the food was delivered, both men sat down for lunch and handed the ball over to the delivery guy, who then proceeded to perform some crazy dunks. All while the old timers gobbled their food. Talk about entertaining.

Magic is still good friends with Conan O’Brien despite the latter being a Larry Bird fan

The roasting aside, Magic Johnson and Conan O’Brien are actually good friends. This is despite the fact that Conan, a Boston native prefers Celtics legend Larry Bird to Magic. Something that the Laker Legend even called him out for on his show.

Every basketball fan knows that a friendship between a Lakers fan and a Celtics fan is impossible. But somehow, Magic and Conan are able to put their differences aside.

