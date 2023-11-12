“7Ft 4″ With a Handle and a J!”: Victor Wembanyama’s Upcoming Matchup With Chet Holmgren and Thunder Has Stephen A. Smith Excited

Victor Wembanyama has definitely shown his potential to live up to his hype as a young rookie this season. The Spurs’ 1st overall pick has been touted as the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, and he isn’t showing any signs of backing down. Wemby’s current averages of 19.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks in nine games speak tons about the French prodigy’s incredible abilities.

Advertisement

Alongside Wemby, other rookie prospects, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren, are also raising numbers to contend for the Rookie of the Year title. Holmgren is currently averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, which is fairly close to competing with Wemby’s numbers.

The performance of these two rookies has caught the attention of several NBA legends and media personalities, including Stephen A. Smith. SAS was eager to witness the rookies’ debut in this regular season and is undoubtedly having a treat watching their games.

Advertisement

After watching Wemby’s last few games, Smith truly believes that the French prodigy has the potential to become an All-Star very soon. Speaking about him on the Stephen A. Smith Show, SAS said,

“Victor Wembanyama, he is gonna be an All-Star. The brother’s got skills! I am looking at him and I said ‘Damn!’ Before he played a game, he’s too thin, they going to put a hat on him, they going to put the elbows, do something to him because he’s too tall. Alright, what is he gonna do? But then, he turns around. This brother, dropping 38 on KD [Kevin Durant] and Phoenix! He’s a rookie! 7’4″ with a handle and a J! Lord he’s coming!”

It seems like SAS has understood that Wemby and Chet Holmgren have already started forming a rivalry among themselves. With apparent reports that both the rookies aren’t really fond of each other, their first meeting during a game-day could be the start of the next big rivalry among two emerging stars in the league.

“And I hear him [Victor Wembanyama] and Chet Holmgren don’t like each other, and never really have. If that is true, can’t wait till they meet up cause Chet Holmgren is no scrub! He’s averaging 15 a game!”

Advertisement

Indeed, Stephen A. Smith might be up for the start of some serious rivalry that might be the hallmark of the NBA for the next decade.

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama are among the top contenders on the ROTY ladder

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on 14th November for the NBA In-Season Tournament’s group stage. Fans are quite excited for this ultimate showdown, which might go down as one of the greatest in the annals of the league.

The NBA community is on split sides regarding which of these two rookies is more dominant in their sphere of play. Wembanyama and Holmgren are traditional big men and centers expected to dominate defensively in blocking and inside the paint. However, both these players have also shown stints of incredible versatility with their perimeter shooting skills and ability to set screens.

Currently, Wemby and Holmgren stand number one and two, respectively on the ladder for the Rookie of the Year award. Right now, this big rivalry will decide which of these two prodigies will climb up to earn this coveted award at the end of the regular season.