7ft Shaquille O’Neal hilariously uncovers morning routine of ‘sleeping with his female interviewers’

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents, and as per his TV interviews, he’s also a man who loves having different women around to wake up to.

Shaquille O’Neal has a crazy life outside his career, and once in a while, we get to see that side of him. Specifically, we’ve seen it a lot with his interview on E News Daily Pop.

Of course, Shaq’s NBA career is one people dream about. The LA legend was the catalyst of the Lakers dynasty in the 2000s. He was the star of a team that won three titles in a row, forming a dynamic duo with Kobe Bryant.

There was nobody who could stop Shaq back in the day. He was the most dominant physical force to have ever played basketball, and he completely owned the paint.

Shaq was a menace on both sides of the ball. He could control the paint with his size, deterring anyone who dared to enter. We haven’t seen anyone dominant the inside game quite like Shaq since his glory days. Back then, he was an absolute beast to watch.

Shaquille O’Neal uncovered his hilarious morning routine on a TV interview once

Shaq has gained quite the reputation as a womanizer. His marriage with Shaunie O’Neal broke off after he admitted to cheating on her with multiple women. Shaq had to pay $100,000 in child support as well.

So, when he appeared on an interview with Rocsi Diaz, he tried to make every move possible. The whole interview was filled with segments of Shaq flirting with the host.

At one point Shaq was asked about his morning routine. Pretty standard question right? Not for Shaq. “I say, ‘Hey, you alright,’” Shaq chuckled and answered, drawing a shocked response from Rocsi.

“No the first thing I do is say, ‘How’re you doing? Who are you interviewing today? Oh, you’re interviewing me? Alright, I’ll be right behind you’.

“I’m just playing America, I’m just playing,” he added to which Rosci pleaded, saying “Please just play.” It’s a pretty funny segment, and it seems like the 7 foot Lakers legend loves having interviewers with him in bed.

