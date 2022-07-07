7ft Shaquille O’Neal was told he could die, leading to massive lifestyle changes

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal reveals how a visit to a doctor after 11 years served as a life changing moment for him.

One of the most dominant players to play the game, Shaquille O’Neal, was a force none like the sporting world had ever seen. The Big Diesel was one of the most gifted athletes, standing above seven feet tall, coupled with cat-like reflexes in the paint. His physical stature intimidated the likes of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Shaq had an illustrious career, achieving almost every accolade in the NBA book. However, the four-time champion had his struggles when it came to keeping in shape. The three-time Finals MVP relied heavily on his talent, which would cost him in the latter half of his career.

Reportedly, O’Neal was addicted to fast food and sodas, with stories of him consuming McDonald’s Big Mac before tip-off often circulating. At the time, the Diesel could get away given his age and considering him playing a professional sport.

However, as age caught up, things became difficult for the big man, who would finally visit the doctor after 11 years, serving as a turning point in Shaq’s life.

“When you get hit with that three-letter word that starts with D and ends with E, it changes things”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals lifestyle changes.

A visit to a doctor post a decade gave Shaq a potential health scare. The Hall of Famer was diagnosed with sleep apnea and was dependent on pain killers, making his kidneys weak. The former Lakers center now sleeps with a machine beside him.

Nevertheless, Shaq turned things around for himself after learning about his health problems. The Diesel, who turned 50 earlier this year, is much more cautious about his health and diet.

“His routine now consists of “a healthy breakfast, with fruit and fruit and fruit. Then chicken and fish. I have a healthy breakfast, just to sustain myself during the day. Three turkey sausages and about four or five egg whites. Food two is going to be some fruit. The third meal will be a smoothie and fruit. Meal four will probably be a light salad and then meal five will be chicken, fish, or steak.”

The Inside the NBA analyst added,

“The problem is when I’m on tour, and I can’t get to that. I’m a creature of habit: I love sandwiches. I love wraps, I love burgers.”

“The diet is complemented by a workout routine. “Just cardio, 30-40 minutes. Then chest, arms, biceps, triceps. A simple old man’s training. I can’t do all that CrossFit stuff.”

Speaking of his transformation, Shaq didn’t forget to take a shot at his good friend Chuck, stating how he was cured of CBOTBD (Charles Barkley Over the Belt Syndrome).

